Livingston 5 - 0 Berwick Rangers: Livi add to Berwick's Betfred Cup woes

Ricki Lamie and Craig Sibbald both bagged braces as Livingston cruised into the last 16 of the Betfred Cup with a 5-0 demolition of Berwick Rangers.

Skipper Alan Lithgow also got in on the act against the Lowland League outfit to ensure Livi topped Group G.

Moreover, Gary Holt's side progressed as one of the best four section winners, meaning they will be seeded in Sunday's draw.

Meanwhile, Rangers - relegated from the SPFL last term - have now lost 13 consecutive matches without scoring, conceding 50 goals in the process.

Livi took just 93 seconds to claim the lead when Lamie clinically beat Sean Brennan from close range following a superb solo run and incisive throughball from the excellent Nicky Devlin.

The Lions doubled their advantage when Sibbald met a fine deep delivery from Devlin, with the former Falkirk playmaker volleying beyond Brennan at the far post.

Livi put the game to bed with just 24 minutes on the clock as Lithgow headed home an Aymen Souda corner, having been left unforgivably unmarked at point-blank range.

Lithgow crashed a header against the crossbar as the hosts continued to dominate after the interval, while Brennan made sharp stops to deny Lamie, Souda and substitute Steven Lawless.

However, gloss was applied as the part-timers predictably tired in the closing stages.

Lamie fizzed a first-time drive into the bottom corner for his second of the game before Sibbald secured a double of his own with a low shot from 25 yards.