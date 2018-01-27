Livingston 2 - 0 Dumbarton: Livi up to third in the Championship

David Hopkin resolutely refuses to focus on anything other than the here and now, but even he must be eyeing an end-of-season shot at promotion after watching Livingston move into third in the Championship.

The Lions were served well by their January acquisitions against Dumbarton, with recent recruit Ryan Hardie doubling the advantage earned by club stalwart Alan Lithgow in an impressive display.

With the on-loan Rangers youngster ably assisted by Ibrox team-mate Jordan Thompson and experienced marksman Lee Miller during a hard-fought win in horrible conditions, it was a satisfied Hopkin who hailed Hardie’s contribution.

“It was great for young Ryan to come in and get a goal on his full debut,” said the Livingston manager. “That’s why we brought him to the club.”

Lithgow bulleted in a superb Rafa De Vita corner to give Livingston the lead before a horrible mix-up between Dougie Hill and Scott Gallacher gifted Hardie the second.