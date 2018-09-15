Livingston 1 - 0 Hamilton: Livi third after Lawless winner

Livingston maintained their 100 per cent record under Gary Holt as Steven Lawless’ wonder-strike secured a deserved 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership triumph over Hamilton.

The 27-year-old scored what would prove to be the decisive goal after just three minutes, unleashing a spectacular drive from distance beyond the despairing dive of Gary Woods.

Livi’s only grievance as they made it three wins from three with Holt at the helm was that the scoreline did not suitably reflect their utter dominance, with Craig Halkett striking the post and Dolly Menga a constant threat.

Hamilton failed to lay a glove on their hosts and the Lions, tipped for the drop by many, now find themselves in the heady heights of third spot in the Premiership.

Following successive victories since replacing Kenny Miller at the helm in West Lothian, Holt could have been forgiven for fearing the international hiatus would derail Livingston’s momentum. Such concerns were unfounded.

They were ahead within three minutes as Lawless opened his account for the club in sensational style. A Keaghan Jacobs free-kick was only headed clear as far as the former Partick favourite, who despatched a dipping, swerving drive into the top corner from 20 yards.

The hosts then saw a penalty claim waved away when Scott Robinson went to ground following a nudge in the back from Lennard Sowah. It would have been soft had referee Alan Muir pointed to the spot, nevertheless it was clumsy defending from a player struggling in the early stages.

Lawless, excelling in a previously unfamiliar right-wingback role, was in sparkling form and threatened once more when he met a Declan Gallagher delivery - however, he could only direct his header over the bar.

Menga then unleashed two speculative drives narrowly over the bar as Holt’s men controlled proceedings, with Accies leaving the field at half-time to deafening jeers from the disgruntled travelling fans.

Things almost went from bad to worse for Hamilton immediately following the restart, with a Halkett header striking the inside of the post after the former Rangers youngster had met a Jacobs free-kick.

Menga shot wide from point-blank range after meeting a Gallagher knock-down before Scott Pittman fizzed a low drive narrowly wide from 25 yards as Hamilton hung on.

However, those missed chances would not come back to haunt Livingston, with the below-par Accies unable to mount anything resembling a comeback in a toothless showing.