The giant screen informing fans of a delayed kick off ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris.

Due to kick off at 8pm, UEFA’s showpiece event was pushed back as thousands of supporters were unable to get into the stadium in time.

An official communication from UEFA said that the delay was due to “security reasons”, with pictures and videos on social media showing large crowds of supporters queuing to enter the arena.

There were reports on Twitter of entry gates being closed and supporters being penned in segregation areas for hours, while some eyewitness reports said fans were hit with pepper spray and tear gas by the French authorities.

Journalist Kelly Cates tweeted: “I was outside in the chaos well over an hour before kick off and in fact, was within a few hundred yards 2 hours before. Just couldn’t get near. No signposts, no direction, no early ticket checks.”

Liverpool-based journalist Andy Kelly wrote: “Fans queuing outside with tickets for a gate that’s been shut for no reason just been tear gassed. Throughly [sic] unpleasant experience and so dangerous. This isn’t how fans should be treated in a civilised society. Unacceptable.”

German journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that the brother of Liverpool midfielder Joel Matip, Marvin, had to flee the stadium due to the scene outside the Stade de France. "Update Paris: Massive chaos in front of the stadium,” Plettenberg tweeted. “The brother of Joel Matip, Marvin, had to flee with his family while they tried to get access in the stadium. His wife is pregnant. Tear gas! They had to take refuge in a restaurant.”