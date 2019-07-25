Liverpool v Napoli: Which Anfield stars could feature in BT Murrayfield friendly?

Liverpool take on Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday as the two sides continue their pre-season preparations.

The Reds have played a series of friendly matches this summer, taking on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park, Bradford City at Valley Parade, Borussia Dortmund at the Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, Sevilla at Boston's Fenway Park and Sporting CP at the Yankee Stadium in New York.

But with the Africa Cup of Nations and Copa America tournaments taking place this summer, there is a chance several first-team players won't be making an appearance in the Capital.

Several youngsters have been involved in the recent matches, but up to eight of Jurgen Klopp's first-team regulars could sit out the match in order to be fit for the start of the English Premier League season.

Nathaniel Clyne definitely won't feature after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Dortmund and is expected to return early next year. Xherdan Shaqiri is a doubt having returned to pre-season training with an injury. Youngster Yasser Larouci, who was on the end of a heavy challenge from Sevilla's Joris Gnagnon, is also ruled out.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane won't return from his end-of-season break until August 5, having helped his country to win the Africa Cup of Nations, while Mo Salah is unlikely to feature as he continues his down time having also been involved in the AFCON.

Naby Keita was also involved in the tournament with Guinea and the former RB Leipzig midfielder is also likely to be given extended time off.

First-choice goalkeeper Alisson and striker Roberto Firmino both featured extensively for Brazil at the Copa America.

Firmino played the full 90 minutes in four matches, as well as 75 minutes in the final against Peru and 65 minutes in the Selecao's tournament opener with Bolivia, while Alisson played every minute for Tite's squad in South America.

Fabinho wasn't included in the Copa America squad, and played the full 90 minutes, and should feature at BT Murrayfield.

For Napoli, Brazilian midfielder Allan, who featured at the Copa America, is a doubt while Mane's international colleague Kalidou Koulibaly is likely to be given extended time off and will almost certainly sit out the Edinburgh meeting.

Possible Liverpool line-up: Simon Mignolet; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum; Divock Origi. Subs from: Andy Lonergan, Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Hary Wilson, Ryan Kent, Ben Woodburn, Adam Lallana, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp van den Berg, Adam Lewis, Bobby Duncan, Daniel Atherton.