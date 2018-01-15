Liverpool fans hail Andy Robertson after Manchester City performance

Liverpool fans are raving about Andy Robertson’s performance for the Reds in their rollercoaster 4-3 win over English Premier League leaders Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Much of the post-match discussion focused on Jurgen Klopp’s team and their performance, including their tireless pressing of the previously unbeaten City team.

Robertson helps Sadio Mane celebrate Liverpool's third goal in their 4-3 win over Manchester City. Picture: Getty Images

And it could be argued that Robertson epitomised this approach. The 23-year-old’s aggression and positional play helped him turn in one of his best performances for the Reds, and the stats revealed the defender won more tackles than any player on the field.

He also completely nullified any threat posed by Raheem Sterling, the former Liverpool star again struggling on his return to Anfield.

With a quarter of an hour left to play, the former Queen’s Park and Dundee United full back harried Bernardo Silva around the halfway line, forcing the Portuguese midfielder to play the ball back to Kyle Walker, who in turn passed it to his fellow defender John Stones.

Despite the City defence playing the ball around their own 18-yard line, Robertson continued to chase and hassle.

When Stones knocked it back to his goalkeeper Ederson, Robertson was there putting the Brazilian ‘keeper under pressure, forcing the shot-stopper to play it to Nicolas Otamendi.

Still Robertson pursued the ball, despite being as far away as possible from his starting position of left back.

The Scot eventually fouled Otamendi, giving away a free kick, but his constant pressure prompted the Liverpool fans to break out in appreciative song.

Robertson, who joined Liverpool in the summer from Hull, paid tribute to the Anfield support after the match.

He said: “Just after we had scored the fourth I won a couple of tackles, and to hear [the Liverpool fans] sing your name is always nice, especially the Kop.

“It gives you goosebumps. I can’t thank them enough for the support they’ve shown me from day one.

”When people come to Anfield, you know what the atmosphere’s going to be like and I thought today was the best I’ve played in.”

And fans were effusive in their praise on social media.

@FalseFirmino wrote: “Andy Robertson is so good. [John Arne] Riise has finally been replaced” while @_lfcleanne added: “Robertson is an absolute steal at £8m. Up against Sterling and Walker today but didn’t flinch once. Brilliant in the tackle while getting forward on the overlap, too. Stunning performance.”

Dominic King of the Daily Mail added: “The Kop are bellowing Andy Robertson’s name and with good reason. His performance has been exceptional, caused Raheem Sterling to shortcircuit. He may have just made the left-back position his own.”

@LFCTransferRoom tweeted: “Andrew Robertson just sprinted from left-back & pressed City’s goalkeeper and left-back. Build that man a statue.”

And former Liverpool left back John Arne Riise gave his own take, writing: “Robertson has been brilliant today!!! Energy!!! Love it!! What a performance!”