Liverpool: Club World Cup campaign in Qatar to be broadcast by BBC

Liverpool's quest to win the Club World Cup in Qatar will be broadcast free-to-air by the BBC in December.

The Champions League winners will begin their campaign with a semi-final on Wednesday, December 18 and then play either a final or third-place play-off on Saturday, December 21.

Jurgen Klopp's side face a fixture pile-up over the festive period, having just begun a spell of 14 matches in 43 days up to and including their entry into the FA Cup in the first week of January.

That run of games includes a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Aston Villa just 24 hours before their scheduled Club World Cup semi-final.

Liverpool, who are currently leading the Premier League, last featured in the Club World Cup in 2005 where they made the final but lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo.

Philip Bernie, head of BBC TV Sport, said: "We're very excited to broadcast the FIFA Club World Cup and show audiences the best teams in world football across our free-to-air channels.

"Along with the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, FA Cup, Premier League on Match of the Day and Women's Super League, this competition is a fantastic addition to the BBC's football portfolio."

Liverpool's semi-final in Doha will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 1730 on December 18, with coverage details of their second match yet to be confirmed.

All other fixtures at the Club World Cup, which will feature the winners of the six continental confederations and a host representative team from Qatar, will be shown on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.