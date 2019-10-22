Live TV is where Falkirk ought to be playing, says Conor Sammon

Falkirk’s match with Linlithgow Rose in the third round of the William Hill Scottish Cup has been chosen for broadcast by BBC Scotland.

The match, at Prestonfield, has been moved to accommodate the cameras and will now be played on Friday, November 22 with a 7.05pm kick off

Conor Sammon says Falkirk has a massive potential. Pictures: Michael Gillen

And in front of a nationwide audience, with the focus on Falkirk is exactly where they should be says striker Conor Sammon.

“It’s local game for the club so I’m sure the fans will be looking forward to it.

“The TV cameras will be a boost and having that attention is obviously somewhere the club wants to be.

“That was a huge reason for me wanting to come here – there’s a desire to get back up to the higher leagues and a challenge of being a part of the team moving the club back in the right direction.I really feel that’s the way things are going. We have played some good football and had good results and I think we have the makings of a really, really good squad players wise.

“The club has massive potential. It’s impossible not to say that and I’ve said it many times since coming here. It’s exciting times.

“I don’t know too much about the set-up at Prestonfield with Linlithgow but I know they’re along the road and the boys have already spoken about the draw and they are looking forward to it, and so are the fans.”

Ray McKinnon says the draw will be “brilliant for the area”.

The boss added: “It’ll be a derby since it’s only four or five miles down the road. It’s going to be a cracking game at their park and probably a great atmosphere, a sell-out and on TV – so it’ll be a boost for everyone in the area and one to look forward to.

Brown Ferguson's Linlithgow Rose will host Falkirk at prestonfield next month

“We’ve got to go down there in confident mood, and we want to go there in good form. We have a few games to take care of and hopefully we enter it on the back of some strong performances.”

It will also be a chance for Brown Ferguson to have a crack at the Bairns as a boss.

The new Linlithgow manager was in charge of Stenhousemuir when they were drawn with Ray McKinnon’s side at this stage of the competition last season, but was sacked before the tie could take place.

His replacement Colin McMenamin led the Warriors to a 4-2 win at Ochilview.