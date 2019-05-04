League Two round-up: Peterhead crowned champions after Jack Leitch double

Peterhead were crowned champions of League Two on the final day of the season as Jack Leitch’s first-half double earned a comfortable 2-0 victory over Queen’s Park at Hampden.

The Blue Toon, having had their coronation dramatically delayed by a last-minute Stirling Albion equaliser last week, produced a competent display to secure an overdue return to League One.

Any Peterhead nerves were settled in the 26th minute as Jamie Stevenson’s excellent cross was headed home by the in-form Leitch.

Shortly before the interval, the visitors all but sealed automatic promotion when Scott Brown crossed for Leitch to double his tally. A limp second-half ensued, with Peterhead comfortably holding on to allow their manager Jim McInally to gleefully lift silverware at the national stadium, just as he did in a Dundee United shirt 25 years ago to the month.

Second-placed Clyde, perhaps distracted by news of Peterhead’s dominance at Hampden, faltered to a 2-1 loss at Cowdenbeath.

Gary Fraser’s corner-kick was converted by Jamie Pyper in the 38th minute to give the Blue Brazil the lead. Martin McNiff’s 57th-minute strike briefly restored parity for the Bully Wee, only for Kyle Miller to score a breakaway winner for the Fife hosts.

Clyde now face a play-off semi-final against Edinburgh City who confirmed third spot in the league with a forgettable 0-0 draw at Stirling.

Fourth-placed Annan Athletic enjoyed a 2-0 victory at second-bottom Albion Rovers to warm up for a play-off semi-final against Stenhousemuir.

A late double from Tommy Muir, the first of which came from the penalty spot, sealed the points for the Galabankies.

At Borough Briggs, second-half strikes from Brian Cameron and Kane Hester helped Elgin City to a 2-0 success against troubled Berwick Rangers who now must win a two-legged play-off against Cove Rangers to preserve their league status.