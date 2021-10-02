League Two: Kelty Hearts continue their march at top as struggling Stenhousemuir leave it late

Kelty Hearts extended their unbeaten run to nine with a 2-1 win over Annan Athletic to consolidate their position at the top of cinch League Two.

By Angus Wright
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 7:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 7:42 pm
League Two saw Kelty continue at the top. (Picture: SNS Ross Parker)

Midfielder Jamie Barjonas broke the deadlock with a low strike in the 37th minute, but Tony Wallace had Annan level just before half-time at New Central Park. The home side rallied in the second half and Kallum Higginbotham struck with 16 minutes left when his long-range effort went in off a post.

Stirling Albion remain second after a 2-0 win at Elgin with second-half goals from Martin McNiff and Dale Carrick.

A first-half goal from Paul Woods was enough to give Stranraer a 1-0 home win over Albion Rovers.

Strugglers Stenhousemuir snatched a 1-1 draw at home against Forfar with a last-minute goal from defender Sean Crighton. Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath shared the same scoreline on Friday night with goals from Kris Renton and Danny Handling.

