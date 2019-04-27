League One round-up: Montrose book play-off as Warriors move off bottom

Montrose booked a play-off slot in spite of going down 1-0 to Forfar Athletic at Station Park.

Forfar had the better of the first half but John Baird broke the deadlock with just 14 minutes left.

East Fife fell short when drawing 1-1 at Stenhousemuir. East Fife moved in front after 32 minutes when Aaron Dunsmore scored with a left-foot shot but Stenhousemuir equalised three minutes later through Ruaridh Donaldson.

The point lifted Stenhousemuir off the bottom after Brechin City lost 3-2 at Raith Rovers. Ross Kavanagh put Brechin in front when he flicked the ball past Dean Lyness at his near post but Kevin Nisbet equalised after 27 minutes.

Brechin moved back in front ten minutes from the break when Kavanagh netted his second with a header but it was short-lived as Raith were back on terms a minute later when Nisbet found the bottom corner of the net and Liam Buchanan hit the winner midway through the second half.

Airdrieonians beat Arbroath 3-0. Leighton McIntosh broke the deadlock six minutes from the break. Arbroath finished with ten men after Thomas O’Brien was sent off in the second half and McIntosh assured Airdrie of the points with his second goal in the closing stages. Sean McIntosh scored the third in injury-time.

Dumbarton edged Stranraer 2-1 at home. The Sons took an eighth-minute lead through Calum Gallagher, Ross Forbes adding a second after 19 minutes before Innes Cameron pulled a goal back for Stranraer nine minutes into the second half with a header.