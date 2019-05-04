League One round-up: Brechin relegated after failing to beat ten-man Stenhousemuir

Brechin City suffered back-to-back relegations as they failed to beat ten-man Stenhousemuir at Glebe Park and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Stenhousemuir moved in front after 24 minutes when Mark McGuigan scored his 18th of the season. Andy Jackson equalised early in the second half when he headed home to give Brechin hope. After 53 minutes Stenhousemuir’s Conor McBrearty was shown a straight red card for a wild challenge but Brechin could not cash in and Stenhousemuir avoided the automatic relegation spot.

Champions Arbroath were held to a 1-1 draw by Dumbarton but it did not dampen the title celebrations. After a goalless first half, it was Dumbarton who broke the deadlock when Calum Gallagher scored from close range. Michael McKenna equalised from the penalty spot after Cameron Ballantyne had handled a Ryan McCord shot and earned a red card.

Forfar Athletic sealed runners-up place with a 3-2 win at East Fife. Scott Agnew gave East Fife a tenth-minute lead but Murray MacKintosh equalised before the break. Dylan Easton put Forfar in front and Dale Hilson made it 3-1 before Ross Dunlop pulled a goal back.

Montrose and Raith Rovers shared a 1-1 draw. Graham Webster put Montrose in front but Craig McGuffie equalised midway through the first half.

Leighton McIntosh netted a hat-trick as Airdrieonians recorded a 4-1 win at Stranraer. He opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season and Declan Glass added the second before McIntosh struck again to make it 3-0 at the interval. McIntosh completed his treble after 55 minutes before Innes Cameron pulled a goal back.