League One round-up: Arbroath go ten points clear

Arbroath extended their lead at the top to ten points with a 2-0 win over Montrose at Gayfield.

The opener came ten minutes from the break when Ryan Wallace set up Danny Denholm and he made no mistake with his left boot, and Steven Doris sealed the points with a close-range strike with five minutes left.

East Fife came from behind to beat Raith Rovers 2-1 in a thrilling Fife derby. Liam Buchanan put Raith in front when he found the bottom corner with a shot from outside the area but Kevin Smith equalised 14 minutes from time from a corner.

Aaron Dunsmore gave East Fife victory with a left-foot shot in the final minute and his team finished short-handed when Brett Long was sent off in injury-time.

Brechin City beat Forfar 4-0 in Barry Smith’s first game in charge. Forfar should have been in front when Aron Lynas handled in the box but Dylan Easton’s spot-kick was well saved by Conor Brennan. Brechin took full advantage: Andy Jackson scored twice then set up Lynas for a 3-0 half-time lead, before Cameron Blues netted the fourth with eight minutes left.

Dumbarton moved off the bottom with a 2-1 win over Stenhousemuir. They took the lead midway through the first half with a Ross Forbes penalty but Stenhousemuir equalised ten minutes later when Mark McGuigan converted a spot-kick. Dom Thomas won it with a 55th-minute strike.

Airdrieonians edged Stranraer 2-1 at Stair Park. Grant Gallagher gave Airdrie the lead and Kyle Wilkie doubled their advantage early in the second half. Kyle Turner pulled back a consolation goal.