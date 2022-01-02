League One and Two: Late SPFL drama at Peterhead, Stenhousemuir and Elgin in 2022 kick-off

Thomas Orr celebrates opening the scoring for Stenhousemuir in League Two. (Picture Michael Gillen).

It is a case of as you were at the top of the third tier with the three promotion chasing sides, Cove, Montrose and Airdrie, all winning their matches with clean sheets.

Paul Hartley’s side left it late but it was a bit more comfortable for Stewart Petrie who watched Blair Lyons' double maintain Montrose’s good recent form with a 2-0 win at East Fife.

Lyons' quick-fire brace came in a four-minute spell either side of the hour mark and saw the visitors notch up a fifth victory in a six-match unbeaten run in the league.

Stevie Crawford’s bottom club, who have signed former Falkirk and Dunfermline midfielder Ryan Blair, finished with 10 men after Kyle Connell was sent off.

Falkirk’s match at Alloa was a late call-off due to covid cases which also caused Clyde to cancel their derby match with Queen’s Park.

Third-placed Airdrie won 1-0 at Dumbarton thanks to Dylan Easton's strike midway through the second half.

Stirling Albion performed their own late drama for a League Two comeback to leap-frog Stenhousemuir.

The Warriors took the lead through Thomas Orr’s opener and looked on course for three points until a Jordan Tapping own goal was compounded by Nathan Flanagan's goal ten minutes from time which handed Darren Young his first win as Albion manager. Euan O’Reilly was also sent off late on for the home side.

Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers was postponed and leaders Kelty Hearts were denied their first New Year Fife derby with Cowenbeath due to Covid cases.

Elgin denied Forfar the chance to capitalise and close the gap at the top as Darryl McHardy’s injury-time winner kept the points at Borough Briggs.

Stranraer and Annan shared the points in the country’s most southerly fixture where Broque Watson scored the first SPFL goal of 2022 for the Stair Park side, but Annan equalised with two minutes to go through Tommy Goss.