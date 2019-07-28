East Fife boss Darren Young says players deserve Rangers cup tie

East Fife manager Darren Young admitted drawing Rangers was the perfect reward for his players after their stunning results against Dundee United and Hearts.

But he revealed it was a nail-biting afternoon yesterday as Dundee beat Inverness in Group D to secure the Fifers’ place in the last 16 as one of the best-placed runners-up.

League One side East Fife had already defeated Dundee United 2-0 at Tannadice and on Saturday they beat Hearts in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at Bayview.

Yesterday’s second-round draw threw up a home tie with Rangers in mid-August and it is one that Young is relishing. “It’s a brilliant draw and I’m delighted for the fans, the players and everyone at the club,” said the manager. “The boys have worked hard to get here, they’ve knocked their pan in.

“It was a nervy 90 minutes listening on the radio to the Dundee game before we got through and it’s just great for the club.

“Last season we got to the semi-finals of the Irn Bru Cup for the first time and we reached the last 16 of the Scottish Cup, which we had not done for a while.

“We have been progressing all the time and now we’ve got Rangers who have obviously picked up and are expecting big things.

“It’s an opportunity for our players to pit their wits against international class Rangers players. We have got a chance at home.”

Holders Celtic will host Dunfermline, Morton travel to Easter Road and Forfar’s reward for seeing off St Johnstone on Saturday is a home tie with Livingston. There are two all-Premiership ties – Motherwell v Hearts and Kilmarnock v Hamilton – while Aberdeen’s trip to Dundee looks an intriguing match-up. In the other last-16 tie, Premiership newcomers Ross County visit Partick Thistle.