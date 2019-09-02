LEAFA round-up: Wayne McIntosh nets double in key Sandys win | Tranent Amateurs mine rich seam

Premier Division holders Sandys crushed fellow title hopefuls Tollcross Thistle 5-1 to stretch eight points clear of last year’s runners-up as they made it six wins from six.

The hosts were far too strong on home soil and took the lead after Bob McKenzie’s cross was turned into the net by a Tollcross defender.

It didn’t take long for Sandys to move further in front, with former Bonnyrigg Rose and Penicuik Athletic man Wayne McIntosh producing a great finish to double their lead.

McIntosh was soon at the double, netting his second of the afternoon on 35 minutes when he nodded in number three, before Tollcross pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time.

Any hopes of a comeback were quickly dispelled, however, with Sandys restoring their lead just two minutes after the interval as McKenzie netted following a terrific team move.

Kevin Stewart hit their fifth after he got on the end of captain Andrew Kidd’s through ball.

Elsewhere, Tranent Amateurs were 6-1 winners away to Danderhall Miners. John Ferguson netted a hat-trick, while Cameron Reynolds, Mikey Fairnie and Stevie Glynn also got on the scoresheet.

In Lothian West, Edinburgh Star remain top of the league with their third victory of the campaign as they beat Fauldhouse 2-0.

Duddingston Athletic were 3-1 victors over Corstorphine Dynamo in Sunday’s Premier Division.

Chris Scott put the home side ahead with a tremendous finish from almost 25 yards, after he outmuscled the Dynamo defenders before unleashing an effort from distance which flew past the goalkeeper.

Stephen Hughes released Alan Lochtie for goal number two, the latter running half of the pitch and he found the net on the angle.

Lloyd Dignan put the game beyond Dynamo’s reach with their third of the afternoon as he got on the end of Robbie Forsyth’s through ball. Cameron Scott’s goal for Corstorphine reduced the deficit when he found the net from 12 yards out.