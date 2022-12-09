News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Who are the favourites to lift the Qatar World Cup? Cr: Getty Images

Latest World Cup Odds: Who are the favourites to win World Cup 2022, Croatia, Portugal, England odds to win

Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as we approach the quarter final stage.

By Graham Falk
16 hours ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 9:37am

The quarter finals are here, but which nations are emerging as the World Cup 2022 favourites?

Unbelievably, we are more than half way through the tournament and with a number of teams already confirming their place in the quarter finals, while big names such as Brazil, Germany, Spain and Belgium are out.

Here are the nations that have won the World Cup the most amount of times

However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

15 pictures of the World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with Portugal hitting form and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018, no team can be discounted.

Here's who will host the 2026 World Cup

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Argentina - 37/4

After a shaky start, Lionel Messi and Argentina appear to have reignited their flame and have made it through to the semi final - where Croatia await.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales

2. France - 3/1

Can France retain their crown? They have been one of the most impressive sides in the tournament so far and Kylian Mpabbe looks in the mood.

Photo: DENIS CHARLET

Photo Sales

3. England - 9/2

Gareth Southgate's have sailed through the tournament so far, but face a tough quarter final test against France on Saturday.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales

4. Portugal - 9/2

It was no Ronaldo no problem in the round of 16, as Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1. Can they go all the way?

Photo: Octavio Passos

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
EnglandPortugalSpainBrazilGermany