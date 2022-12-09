Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as we approach the quarter final stage.

The quarter finals are here, but which nations are emerging as the World Cup 2022 favourites?

Unbelievably, we are more than half way through the tournament and with a number of teams already confirming their place in the quarter finals, while big names such as Brazil, Germany, Spain and Belgium are out.

However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with Portugal hitting form and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018, no team can be discounted.

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Argentina - 37/4 After a shaky start, Lionel Messi and Argentina appear to have reignited their flame and have made it through to the semi final - where Croatia await. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. France - 3/1 Can France retain their crown? They have been one of the most impressive sides in the tournament so far and Kylian Mpabbe looks in the mood. Photo: DENIS CHARLET Photo Sales

3. England - 9/2 Gareth Southgate's have sailed through the tournament so far, but face a tough quarter final test against France on Saturday. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

4. Portugal - 9/2 It was no Ronaldo no problem in the round of 16, as Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1. Can they go all the way? Photo: Octavio Passos Photo Sales