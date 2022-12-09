Latest World Cup Odds: Who are the favourites to win World Cup 2022, Croatia, Portugal, England odds to win
Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as we approach the quarter final stage.
The quarter finals are here, but which nations are emerging as the World Cup 2022 favourites?
Unbelievably, we are more than half way through the tournament and with a number of teams already confirming their place in the quarter finals, while big names such as Brazil, Germany, Spain and Belgium are out.
However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?
France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with Portugal hitting form and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018, no team can be discounted.
Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.
*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.