Latest World Cup 2022 Odds: Who are the favourites to win World Cup, latest odds on France, England, Denmark

Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as teams prepare for their final group game.

It has been a tournament of shocks and thumping wins but, as we reach the knockout stages, which teams are emerging as the favourites?

Unbelievably, we are more than half way through the tournament and with a number of teams already confirming their place in the round of 16, the fun is about to really start with England, USA, Netherlands and Senegal securing their passage to the next stage last night.

However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo playing and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018 – no team can be discounted – not even Saudi Arabia, who recently defeated tournament favourites Argentina.

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Brazil - 9/4 They have won the World Cup more than any other nation and are favourites to add another after two opening games wins.

2. France - 11/2 Can France retain their crown? The reigning champions moved into second favourite after a thumping win over Australia in their opening game and have seen their odds improve with a win over Denmark.

3. Spain - 7/1 They were knocked out in round of 16 back in 2018 but started Qatar 2022 like a train, beating Costa Rica 7-0.

4. England - 15/2 Gareth Southgate's side sailed through the Group stages with big wins over Iran and Wales. Can they go all the way for the first time since 1966?