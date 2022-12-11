Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the semi finals approach.

We are down to the final four.

Big hitters Spain and Germany are long gone, pre-tournament favourites Brazil had to deal with penalty heartbreak while Morocco continue to march on. Is this World Cup going to be the year of the underdog? Based on the shock results we’ve experienced, it certainly feels like something unexpected is brewing.

Who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with a tournament that has been jam packed with thrills, spills and unexpected results – no team can be discounted.

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. France - 1/1 Can France retain their crown? They are clear favourites after edging out England in the quarter finals. Photo: DENIS CHARLET Photo Sales

2. Argentina - 13/8 After a shaky start, Lionel Messi and Argentina appear to have reignited their flame and have made it through to the semi final - where Croatia await. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Croatia - 7/1 Luke Modric have already ousted tournament favourites Brazil. Can they go all the way? Photo: Alex Grimm Photo Sales

4. Morocco - 8/1 They topped their Group and progressed to the quarter finals with a memorable penalty shoot out win over Spain before beating Portugal in the quarter final. Is it the year of the underdog? Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA Photo Sales