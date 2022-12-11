News you can trust since 1817
France's players celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between England and France at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on December 10, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Latest World Cup 2022 Odds: Who are the favourites to win World Cup, Croatia, France, Morcco odds to win

Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the semi finals approach.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

We are down to the final four.

Big hitters Spain and Germany are long gone, pre-tournament favourites Brazil had to deal with penalty heartbreak while Morocco continue to march on. Is this World Cup going to be the year of the underdog? Based on the shock results we’ve experienced, it certainly feels like something unexpected is brewing.

Who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with a tournament that has been jam packed with thrills, spills and unexpected results – no team can be discounted.

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. France - 1/1

Can France retain their crown? They are clear favourites after edging out England in the quarter finals.

Photo: DENIS CHARLET

2. Argentina - 13/8

After a shaky start, Lionel Messi and Argentina appear to have reignited their flame and have made it through to the semi final - where Croatia await.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

3. Croatia - 7/1

Luke Modric have already ousted tournament favourites Brazil. Can they go all the way?

Photo: Alex Grimm

4. Morocco - 8/1

They topped their Group and progressed to the quarter finals with a memorable penalty shoot out win over Spain before beating Portugal in the quarter final. Is it the year of the underdog?

Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA

FranceGermanySpainBrazil