Kyle Lander shows why Tranent boss Calvin Shand made ‘controversial decision’ with debut double

Tranent boss Calvin Shand admitted his decision to put new signing Kyle Lander straight into the starting line-up for their East Lothian derby with Musselburgh Athletic was a “controversial” one but he was delighted to see it pay dividends.

Former St Johnstone youth striker Lander only signed from Newtongrange Star on Friday night with defender Craig Reid moving in the opposite direction. Lander’s first meeting with his new team-mates was in the dressing-room before the match, but he made an instant impact with a double to beat nine-man Musselburgh 2-1 and put Tranent top of the East of Scotland Premier Division.

“It was maybe a little bit controversial that I threw him right in - he hadn’t trained at all - but I know the quality he has got, and he showed that throughout the game, not just with his finishes but his movement and his touch,” said Shand. “He gave us something different and it’s a great start for him, I’m delighted for him, because coming into a team at this stage of the season can be difficult; to come in and start like that will just put him at ease and he will feel part of it already.

“It happened all pretty quickly this week, but I knew when the opportunity came up we had to try our best to get it. It’s an area of the pitch I felt we needed to strengthen a wee bit so I was delighted to get it over the line.”

Lander netted either side of the break for the hosts, the winner coming three minutes from time after Conor Thomson, who netted the equaliser from the penalty spot, had been sent off for Musselburgh. Defender Michael Moffat also saw red for the visitors late on.

Shand continued: “We were really good at times, but we also dug deep and won ugly, and I don’t mind that, it’s winning games that are the most important thing. At the end of the day it’s a derby and it’s all about just getting the three points.

“It’s been a really good start, I would’ve taken this at the start of the season that’s for sure. We don’t have any crazy goals or expectations, we just take two or three games at a time. Nobody is getting carried away, we know how hard this league is so we just need to be competitive.”

Elsewhere, Penicuik Athletic surrendered a two-goal lead as they shared the points in a 3-3 draw at home to Bo’ness United. The Cuikie were 2-0 up at half-time after goals from Andy Forbes and Callum Connolly. Brian Morgan pulled one back for the BUs but Craig Stevenson quickly restored Penicuik’s two goal advantage when he converted from the penalty spot. However, Bo’ness rallied back and goals from Craig Comrie and a Fraser Keast strike from distance in the final ten minutes ensured a terrific comeback.

Linlithgow Rose will host Huntly in the first round of the William Hill Scottish Cup after they beat Jeanfield Swifts 5-2 in their rearranged tie.