Kris Boyd says he expects former club to be in for a 'long, hard season'

Kris Boyd says something is 'not quite right' at former club Kilmarnock if reports are to be believed, following a difficult start to the new season.

In his column for The Sun, Boyd says: "People are losing their jobs left, right and centre at Rugby Park and Angelo Alessio doesn’t appear to be covering himself in any glory so far.

"It just doesn’t sit right with me. I hate to say it but I think Killie are facing a long, hard season as things stand.

"Who knows how things could change in the next few weeks, right enough."

Kilmarnock's new manager Alessio is already under pressure following the shock Europa leg defeat to Connah's Quay Nomads and despite concerns over the size of the current squad, has only brought in two players over the summer.

Meanwhile, Boyd predicted that Celtic would win the Premiership title for the ninth time in a row, despite an improved challenge from Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

The striker, who spent two spells at Ibrox, admitted: "There’s something in the air at Ibrox right now, and Rangers are going to give Celtic a challenge they have not faced for a long time.

"But Celts have been serial winners for eight seasons and they have got to be considered favourites to get to nine.

"Yet I feel they are going to have to work harder for it than any of the rest of those titles."