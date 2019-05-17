Kirkintilloch Rob Roy youngsters face Harmony Row in Scottish Cup final

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy’s under-19s will play their first ever Scottish Cup final when they take on Harmony Row at Airdrie’s Pennycars Stadium on Sunday.

With the club’s hopes of returning to a new stadium in Kirkintilloch finally on the way to being fulfilled, Rob Roy senior team manager Stewart Maxwell believes the youngsters’ success couldn’t be better timed.

And he would love to see them go all the way and bring the trophy home.

He said: “Timing in football is everything and with what’s going on off the park, going to a community complex and trying to build our academy up, it would be absolutely massive if the under-19s win the Scottish Cup.

“They’re a great bunch of boys and I’d be so delighted if they did it.

“They’re underdogs but they have been written off all the way through and have just responded.”

But while Maxwell is thrilled the youngsters have got to a national final, he’s less impressed with the 10am kick-off time.

He said: “It’s disgraceful, it should have been an afternoon kick-off.

“It’s been mis-managed for me and if I get to speak to officials on Sunday I’ll be venting my frustration.

“It’s horrendous. If it’s under-13 or under-14s I totally get that, but hopefully everyone can get there and not miss out because of the timing.

“It’s a big day and hopefully we can get a big support locally to go along.”