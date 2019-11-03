Kirkintilloch Rob Roy pay tribute as club legend Davie Smith passes away

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy are mourning the death of Davie Smith, long-serving committee member and one of the club’s greatest servants.

Davie passed away last weekend after a long battle with illness and tributes poured in, not just from those connected with the clubgame but from throughout the junior football community.

Club president Neil Anderson said that club was greatly saddened by his passing and expressed its condolences to his family and friends.

He said: “Davie Smith committed himself in various positions to his favourite football team.

“Davie was also a well known figure within the Scottish Junior football scene and will be sadly missed within the football community.

“A highlight for Davie was when Rob Roy reached the Scottish Cup final in 1977.

“Davie was on the Match Committee that day and he recalled that he was asked to vacate his seat in the dug-out so that a local councillor could get a place. Davie was indignant and stood his ground. After all the work he had done during the season for the club maintaining the pitch and the pavilion, there was no way he was missing out.

“Davie, with his wealth of experience and knowledge of the club, was a great support to both players and managers, especially so when Stewart Maxwell was a fledgling occupant of the manager’s hot seat.

“He was especially delighted when Stewart brought success back to the club when Rob Roy won the Sectional League Cup in 2017.

“Davie always had a smile on his face and was full of stories from the past recalling players and events that were very entertaining.

“From his work experience at Tennent’s Brewery, where he discovered Rob Roy’s goalscoring legend Jimmy McCluskey, to his modern day favourite player Daniel Mackenzie, Davie was an integral part of Rob Roy and will be sadly missed by all.

“Our condolences go to daughter Karen and son John.”

Tributes have also poured in on social media from throughout the junior football family.

Current Rob Roy manager Stewart Maxwell was one of the first to pay tribute, He tweeted: “Legend doesn’t cover it when it comes to davie. Junior football has lost one of its greats.”

Former assistant manager Gordon Moffat said: “A great character, very sad news, thoughts with Davie’s family and all at KRR.”

Ex-Rabs player Chris Duff tweeted: “Gutted to hear this! RIP Davie - KRR legend.”

And former striker Wille Sawyers said: “gutted about this news was 1 of lifes good guys.”

Among the many tributes were messages from a host of rival junior clubs.

Kilsyth Rangers tweeted: “Sad news and the the face of Rob Roy for years. Always a bit of banter on the line, in the days before we had linesman. Condolences from all at Kilsyth.”

Ashfield F & AC posted: “Condolences from everyone at Ashfield Football Club. We all knew Davie well....a real Gentleman. RIP.”

And Petershill tweeted: “Very sad news, condolences from all at Petershill.”

A selection of further tributes to Davie is listed below:

@robroyfan: “Davie was a regular till just last season at the games. Used to enjoy our chats at the games and davie asking me all the scores from all the games and fondly telling him i remember him back in the day doing the linesman duties .”

@Tam Hunter8: Loved Davie allways made you welcome to his wonderfull club,his sense of humour was fantastic became a great friend to me over the years

Gave more than he took out life and the game and that smile of his.”

@g_perthshire: “Condolences from all at Glasgow Perthshire Davie was a top guy and a gentleman to talk to.”

@graemelatimer: “Met Davie many times and always received perfect hospitality from him at the Roy. Most recently met him and his son John when they came along to a Bankies game. He just loved his football. Condolences to the family and everyone at KRR.

@GarryWilson63: “Very sad news, was always a Gentleman when I played for the club.”

@BoabyG78: “Sad to hear this news. Davie is a gentleman and he will be very sadly missed!”

@IainDiack: “Gutted to read this always a lovely guy in my time there.”

@Alanmoffat10: “Sad news loved my chats with Davie whenever I bumped into him at games.”

@referee832: “He lived and breathed Rob Roy he was so proud of his club.”

@looloobell1: “Would be good to get the ground back to Kirky in honour and a legacy to him.”

@HaddAth: “Enjoyed meeting Davie when we played Rob Roy over the years.”

@ArthurlieFC: “Condolences from all at Arthurlie.”

@StRochsJuniors: “Our condolences to all at Rob Roy and our thoughts with Davie’s family.”