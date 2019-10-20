Kirkintilloch Rob Roy beaten by Glenafton quick fire triple

A devastating four minute second half spell from Glenafton saw Rob Roy suffer another defeat despite taking the lead.

Clinical finishing from Glenafton was the difference between the teams, but bthe bottom line was a result which keeps Rob Roy rooted to the foot of the table.

In heavy conditions, Glenafton started on the front foot and former Rob Roy man Lee Gallacher’s cross found Findlay Frye in space, but his shot on the turn hit the post.

Michael McCann then headed over from close range before Rabs keeper John Hutchison saved well from Cameron Marlow.

At the other end the Glens scrambled clear a Martin McBride free-kick before Ewan MacPherson brought out a good save from keeper David Wilson, after being set up by new signing Alan Kelly.

Hutchison blocked a Marlow shot with his feet and then Kyle McAusland shot wide as the Glens applied the pressure. Daniel Orsi’s low shot was taken well by Hutchison, a Frye effort flashed across goal and then Roy’s Daniel O’Halloran made a great defensive headed clearance to keep the game scoreless.

In the 35th minute Frye saw his shot cleared off the line by Scott Forrester but the breakthrough came at the other end a minute later.

From Kelly’s corner Wilson diverted MacPherson’s header on to the post and the rebound bounced off Orsi into the net.

This gave the Rabs a boost and in the 41st minute MacPherson’s shot was parried by Wilson as they looked to extend their lead.

The Roy started the second half brightly. Grant Brennan’s cut back was cleared and then Kelly’s shot was deflected past.

However the game turned in the 52nd minute when Gallacher’s cross brought out a great save from Hutchison, only for Matthew Reilly to scramble home the loose ball.

Two minutes later a cross from the right was hammered home from close range by McCann and in the 56th minute, after the Glens broke down the left, Dale Moore cut in to fire the ball beyond Hutchison.

The Roy were stunned but on their next attack Brennan’s shot was blocked and then on the hour mark Jay McInally headed wide from close range.

However Glenafton were still a danger on the counter attack and Reilly headed wide following a Gallacher cross.

Nevertheless the Rabs still tried to find a way back into the game and in the 75th minute Jordan Currie-McLean won a corner, but from substitute Sam Mackenzie’s cross Wilson showed a safe pair of hands.

Both sides made a series of substitutions as the game started to peter out with little goal action. Glen’s Craig Pettigrew saw his shot from distance go wide and then in the final minute MacPherson shot over the bar from the edge of the box before referee Kennedy blew the final whistle.

Sponsor John Thorburn presented the Supporters’ Man of the Match Trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, at the end of the game to Scott Forrester.