Kirkintilloch Rob Roy beaten again as Beith inflict eighth defeat

Clinical finishing saw Beith record their first away win of the season and condemn Rob Roy to their eighth straight league defeat.

The loss keeps Rabs pointless at the bottom of the Premiership table, four points adrift of local rivals Rossvale ahead of this week’s derby clash between the sides.

In an even opening spell at Guy’s Meadow the Rabs tested the visitors’ defence through Jordan Currie-McLean’s blocked shot and then Martin McBrides’s attempt at goal was saved by Beith’s keeper Stephen Grindlay.

At the other end Sean McIlroy fired a free kick wide of Matthew Kerr’s post before Gary Carroll saw his effort clear the Beith bar.

The Rabs keeper then did well to gather Paul Frize’s shot as both teams cancelled each other out and no clear goal scoring chances were created.

In fact there was nothing between the teams as the half time whistle blew with the game scoreless.

The second half started with Carroll’s header going wide and then Jamie Watson lobbed over the bar.

In the 54th minute Darren Christie’s free kick found McIroy free in the box and his header was taken low by Kerr.

Two minutes later Joe Bradley broke through the Roy’s defence before shooting over the bar but in the next attack Beith took the lead.

Bradley found Jamie Wilson in space and he sent a low shot beyond Kerr and into the bottom corner of the net.

On the hour mark Tommy Martin’s free kick was headed clear by ex Rab Kevin Green for a fruitless corner kick before Kerr produced an excellent save to push Frize’s goalbound shot past the post.

As Beith started to dominate Ross McKenzie blasted the ball high over Kerr’s bar before in the 69th minute Frize hammered an unsaveable shot past Kerr and doubled the lead.

The home side tried to respond and both Carroll and Scott Forrester had efforts blocked before Kerr was called in to action again to save Christie’s low shot.

However, Rob Roy’s injury woes continued in the 76th minute when Kerr was replaced in goal by John Hutchison

With ten minutes to go McBride’s effort was well blocked by Green before Hutchison was called in to action to save Christie’s shot and then block the follow up.

However, despite all the efforts there was no further scoring and the visitors ran out deserved winners on their second half performance.

Rob Roy’s inability to score goals is a major handicap as they show they can compete with the teams in the division but fail to keep a clean sheet.

Match report: Neil Anderson