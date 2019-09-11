Kinnoull 2-1 St Andrews Utd

St Andrews United had only ever lost once against Kinnoull in 13 previous meetings between the two.

But preparations for the latest encounter were hampered due to the team bus becoming stuck in traffic heading to a political demonstration in Perth.

When the Saints’ party eventually reached Tulloch Park, manager Andy Brown made two changes to the side that lost at Tranent by recalling Owen Andrew and Oliver Fleming to the starting line-up at the expense of Ryan McInnes and Josh Fital.

But the first half proved to be a turgid affair with few chances created by either outfit.

The wind and long grass did not produce conditions conducive to free flowing, passing football so both sets of players seemed content with lumping long balls up the park.

Indeed, it was from one such punt that Kinnoull scored the only goal of the first half after the St Andrews United defence gave Scottish futsal captain Scott Mollison more than enough time to slip the ball past Matt Curtis in the twelfth minute.

The goal didn’t really kick-start much action in front of goal as chances were at a premium for both sides.

Unfortunately, the Saints’ players again struggled to impose themselves on proceedings at the start of the second period and the next goal of the contest went to the hosts when Dale Smart pounced on another defensive mistake to make the score 2-0 in the 62nd minute.

The visitors finally created chances during closing stages of the match as they tried to get into the game. A couple of opportunities were wasted before Dylan Honeyman finished a well-worked passing move to record his fifth goal of the current campaign.

St Andrews United manager Brown also made three substitutions in a bid to turn around his fortunes with Daryl Falconer, Michael Fleming and Charlie King replacing Ross Cunningham, Jack Blaney and Owen Andrew respectively.

Saints therefore ended the game as the stronger side yet further half chances were wasted as the Kinnoull defence held firm to maintain a 100 per cent winning record in the league this season.