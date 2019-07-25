Kim Little: Scotland midfielder targets Team GB place at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Scotland international Kim Little has signalled her availability for a Great Britain team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Arsenal midfielder, who spent two years with Hibs Ladies at the start of her career, was named in the squad for the London 2012 Olympic Games and with a British team given the green light after England finished among the top three European teams at the World Cup.

Writing on Instagram, Little said: "One year from today I hope to represent my country at the Olympics Games."

The Scottish FA will not actively support or promote a British team at the Olympics, but the Association will not stand in the way of players wanting to participate.

Scotland captain Rachel Crosie told the BBC last month that the team would be "great for the women's game".

Only one other Scot made it into the 2012 team, with Ifeoma Dieke named among the defenders. Forward Jane Ross was listed as a reserve player.

There was no Great Britain team in the 2016 Rio Olympics after the home nations failed to strike a deal but last October, agreement was reached paving the way for a team to try and qualify for Tokyo.

England manager Phil Neville will take the team and has vowed to look beyond his squad for representatives.