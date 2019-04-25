Kilmarnock win one red card appeal but fail with second

Kilmarnock have achieved partial success in challenging two of their three red cards against Aberdeen.

Rory McKenzie has had his red card rescinded but Kirk Broadfoot’s will stand following a Scottish Football Association fast-track tribunal.

Killie appealed against the two sendings-off following their 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen last Saturday.

Broadfoot was sent off for a challenge on Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis, while McKenzie was ordered off in stoppage-time for violent conduct following a clash with Dominic Ball.

McKenzie’s punishment was downgraded to a yellow card for unsporting behaviour while Broadfoot is set to miss Killie’s next three matches after incurring a two-match automatic ban for the red card plus an extra game, because he was also sent off for serious foul play against Celtic this season.

Killie also had Stuart Findlay sent off for two bookable offences and manager Steve Clarke later called for Steven McLean never to referee another Kilmarnock game, claiming his father’s long career as a player for the club was putting him under pressure.