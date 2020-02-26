Kilmarnock strike club-record sponsorship deal with Rangers partners Hummel

Kilmarnock have announced a club-record sponsorship deal with Hummel, who currently provide strips and training gear for Rangers.

The Danish manufacturers, along with brand partner Elite, are currently being chased by the Ibrox side for nearly £3 million in unpaid shirt sale money but have penned a deal until 2023 with the Ayrshire club.

Hummel has been tasked with making bespoke strips for the Rugby Park side as well as a range of training wear, with details to be announced in the near future.

Killie will wear the new kits from the summer onwards, and bring to an end the club's association with Nike.

Rugby Park director Phyllis McLeish said: “The kits are very tasteful, embracing the Hummel chevrons as well as featuring our new title sponsor, Brownings the Bakers for the first time, making this an even more special partnership.

“The club would like to thank JustSport and Nike for their continued support over the past four seasons and look forward to ushering in a new era with Hummel bespoke kits, which we are sure our fans will love.”

Mark Underwood, MD of Hummel UK added: “We are extremely excited to have been chosen to partner with the Scottish Premiership’s oldest professional club and look forward to watching our partnership flourish with Kilmarnock FC.

“Over the next three years we will work extremely hard to ensure that the players, staff and most importantly the supporters wear our garments with pride.

“With 150 years of history behind the club, we can’t wait to be part of Killie’s next exciting chapter.”