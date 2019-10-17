Kilmarnock snap up former St Mirren striker Simeon Jackson on short-term deal

Kilmarnock have signed striker Simeon Jackson on a short-term deal until January.

The former St Mirren forward, who had spells with Rushden & Diamonds, Gillingham, Norwich, Eintracht Braunschweig in Germany, Millwall, Coventry, Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers, Wallsall and Grimsby prior to joining the Buddies, had been training with the Rugby Park side with a view to winning a deal.

Jackson, who has 49 caps for Canada, will be available for selection for Killie's home match with Livingston this weekend.

The 32-year-old, who hit six goals for St Mirren last season, joins up with compatriot Liam Millar, who is currently on loan at Kilmarnock from Liverpool.