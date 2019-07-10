Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio focused on ‘tough’ tie against Connah’s and keeping Stuart Findlay

New Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has shrugged off Oxford United’s public pursuit of Scotland squad defender Stuart Findlay ahead of his debut as boss in their Europa League tie with Connah’s Quay and insisted he is desperate to keep him.

The Rugby Park club will make their return to Europe tonight at Rhyl in Wales in the first leg of the first qualifying round and it will mark the former Chelsea, Juventus, Napoli and Italy No.2’s bow as Steve Clarke’s successor.

But Oxford manager Karl Robinson handed Killie an unwanted distraction when he revealed his admiration for Findlay, ahead of a bid that is expected to be north of £500,000. But the Italian boss, pictured, insists the English side are wasting their time and Findlay is going nowhere.

He said: “Our task in this moment is to keep our best players - not sell them. For me, selling this player is not something I want to think about. My thoughts now are about this game. But our top players like Stuart, I have to say that I want to keep them here at the club.”

And Alessio, who will decide today whether to start new on loan Juventus keeper Laurentiu Branescu for tonight’s tie, is excited about his debut as a manager in European football, even at the modest surroundings of Rhyl’s tight Belle Vue stadium.

He said: “I have a lot of experience in European competitions, both as a player and as a coach. We always live under pressure in every moment. But we are ready for this. My experience tells me that every match is tough. This will be the same - very tough and I have studied Connah’s Quay a lot.

“We have prepared very well over the past week. We have done our homework and are ready for this. It is exciting for us to start a new season. It is the first official game and we are ready for this appointment.

“We have only played two games in pre-season and, of course, you could maybe want to play a few more. But I know my players are ready because they are professional. I trust them. I am confident we will produce a good performance.”

Kilmarnock’s Gary Dicker meanwhile, doesn’t agree with the bookmakers who make the Scots huge favourites to qualify. Pointing out that Andy Morrison’s side have more experience than Killie on this stage, he said: “I wouldn’t go as far as to say we are massive favourites – they play in Europe more than us. It’s a tough game and you have to respect them. If anyone’s going in thinking it will be an easy game... well they are probably thinking the same.

“If you get too ahead of yourself in football you get a nice slap in the face. We are treating it like any other game. It’s an important game. We respect everyone. We don’t think this will be an easy game and we know they won’t roll over.”