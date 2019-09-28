Kilmarnock 0 - 0 Ross County: Osman Sow misses Killie penalty in goalless draw Osman Sow misses from the spot for Kilmarnock. Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say More to follow... . Hamilton 2 - 1 Livingston: Alston and Cunningham help Accies come from behind to win St Mirren 0 - 0 Hearts: Hearts injury worries deepen after Halkett suffers injury in Paisley stalemate 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.