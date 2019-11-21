Kieron Bowie in no hurry to leave Raith Rovers as boss sets 100 game target

Have your say

Kieron Bowie says he is happy to heed John McGlynn’s request to make 100 appearances for Raith Rovers before making his move.

The recently turned 17-year-old striker is believed to be attracting interest on both sides of the border after a terrific start to his senior career.

His double in a man of the match performance against Elgin City in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup quarter-final on Friday took his season’s tally to seven.

Bowie only turned professional in the summer after finishing at Kirkcaldy High School, and admits he is ‘living the dream’ playing for his home-town club.

McGlynn believes it will be in the youngster’s best interests to continue his development at Stark’s Park and Bowie, who is under contract until 2022, agrees.

“I’m definitely not in a hurry to move,” he told the Press.

“I’m playing first team football here, enjoying it, and just taking everything as it comes.

“I’ve got ambitions but at the moment I’m just focused on Raith and want to do well here.

“The gaffer said he wants me to get to 100 games, I’d be happy with that, and 100 goals as well!

Despite his two-goal heroics last Friday, Bowie left the pitch disappointed after missing out on the chance to grab his first senior hat-trick.

“I’m pleased with my performance but I think should have had three or four to help the team more,” he said.

“I was just thinking about it too much. There was a couple more chances I should have had but I guess I’ll save that for another day.

“It got into my head and got the better of me. I’ve had hat-tricks at boys club level but that was so much easier than it is to play against grown men.

“I obviously want to score a hat-trick but I’m not that fussy.

“Firstly, I just want win stuff for the club. That’s my main target. Personal achievements don’t mean as much as club achievements.”

Bowie’s main aim for now is to keep his place in the starting 11.

“I was a bit worried this week because my performance last week wasn’t so great,” he said.

“I’m just trying to stay in the team now so hopefully the two goals can help me cement my place.

“The gaffer’s just shown so much confidence in me to perform well every week and that’s helping.”

McGlynn spoke of his delight over his young protégé’s performances.

“We think highly of him,” he said.

“Since coming in just over a year ago, how well he’s come on is testament to him.

“We’ve worked very hard with him and shown a lot of faith in him.

“He’s in the team on merit.

“He’ll continue to develop and he’s only going to get better.

“He’s big, but he’s only a boy and he’s only going to get stronger.

“Once he’s had 100 appearances under his belt then someone else can have him!”