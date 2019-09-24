Kieran Tierney makes Arsenal debut as former Celtic defender handed Carabao Cup start

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will make his debut for Arsenal tonight in the Gunners' Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.



In a much-changed Arsenal line-up, the former Celtic fans' favourite has been named on the left of a back four along with Calum Chambers at right-back and a central defensive pairing of Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi.

The 21-year-old played 63 minutes for Arsenal's Under-23 side in a 2-2 draw with Wolves on Friday last week, fuelling rumours he could be involved in tonight's match.

Unai Emery has named a much-changed team for the cup match, with Emiliano Martinez starting in goal, a back four of Calum Chambers - who was loosely linked with Celtic over the summer - Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and Tierney; a midfield of Lucas Torreira, Joe Willock, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Mesut Ozil, who captains the side, and Gabriel Martinelli up front.

Hector Bellerin, who featured alongside Tierney in the Under-23 match, and Dani Ceballos are listed among the substitutes.