Kieran Tierney enjoys winning Arsenal debut as former Celtic defender plays in Carabao Cup start

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney made his debut for Arsenal in the Gunners' thumping 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in a Carabao Cup clash at the Emirates.

In a much-changed Arsenal line-up, the £25 million signing from Celtic, played on the left of a back four, with Calum Chambers at right-back and a central defensive pairing of Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi.

Tierney played 77 minutes before being replaced by Hector Bellerin.

Arsenal won comfortably thanks to a double from Gabriel Martinelli and a goal each from Holding, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson.

Manager Unai Emery has named a much-changed team for the cup match.

Tierney, who has been out following a double hernia operation in May, played 63 minutes for Arsenal's Under-23 side in a 2-2 draw with Wolves on Friday last week, fuelling rumours he could be involved in the Carabao Cup tie.