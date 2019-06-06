Kerse United leave it late again to seal league and cup double

Kerse United have done the double - and in typically dramatic fashion.

Trailing rivals Gairdoch United by a point in the CSFDA ‘A’ league going into Saturday’s final fixture of the season, Kerse learned the league leaders were 1-0 ahead after an hour of their fixture, which kicked off earlier than Kerse’s clash with Maryhill

Seemingly with just pride to play for Kerse started the game brightly and after two minutes Cameron Sharp played in striking partner Euan Wilson for the lead.

It stayed that way into the second half when news filtered through from Gairdoch’s encounter that Motherwell had levelled and a win was enough to seal the title for Kerse – and they duly delivered scoring two more goals from Sharp including one from the penalty spot to add the league trophy to the Scottish Cup – which the Grangemouth-based team landed on penalty kicks last month.

Coach David Wilson said: “It’s such a fantastic achievement for a 16-boy single team to win the Scottish Cup and league double. We can’t thank Stevie Barr our sponsor and facility partner at Galaxy Sports, the home of community football, for all his help this year.”