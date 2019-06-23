Kenny Miller in talks to end his stint at Dundee

Kenny Miller is this week expected to leave Dundee and become a free agent.

On the same day that new Dens Park manager James McPake called for everyone to unite to “get the spirit back at the club”, reports emerged yesterday that Miller is negotiating his exit.

Miller, 39, was hoping to begin the new campaign as player/manager at Dundee but missed out on succeeding Jim McIntyre in the dugout when McPake landed the post. It now looks as though the striker is close to agreeing a deal that will terminate the final year of his contract.

He turns 40 later this year but it is understood that Miller is keen to continue his playing career elsewhere and is on the lookout for a new club.

Last season he scored eight goals in 35 appearances for Dundee. He also became the Dens club’s oldest ever goalscorer when notching against Livingston in the penultimate league match of the season but could not prevent the team from finishing bottom of the Premiership and dropping down to the Championship.

Relegation has not fazed new manager McPake, though, who yesterday insisted “there is a feelgood factor” at Dens.

Speaking to the club’s website after pre-season training got underway over the weekend, McPake also urged supporters to buy more season tickets so that he can continue to bolster his squad. Jordan McGhee, Shaun Byrne, Jordan Marshall and Declan McDaid have already been recruited for the new campaign.

“There is a feelgood factor, the fans can see that, they can see the signings we are bringing in,” said McPake after the news that season ticket sales had surpassed the 2,000 mark and, according to the club, are continuing to be sold at a steady pace.

“We are bringing potential in, but potential with quality as well so I’m not surprised it [season ticket sales] has picked up. I’m hoping that keeps up for two reasons.

“When that place is full, and there is a lot of fans behind us they really back us and we need that. We need to make this place a tough, tough venue. It always is tough for any visiting team to come here but we want to make it as tough as it can be.

“Also as a selfish thing for me, as the season tickets pick up, I get more players in, simple as that. That’s me being blunt but let’s get the fans behind us out there to spur us on and, when we need them, get them behind us and let’s get the spirit back at this football club that it is everyone together, the fans, the players, the staff, that’s what we need.”