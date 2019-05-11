Kenny Miller breaks 56-year-old goalscoring record for Dundee

Dundee striker Kenny Miller has become the club’s oldest ever goalscorer, breaking a 56-year-old record, after notching against Livingston during Saturday’s Premiership match.

The 39-year-old’s goal breaks the long-standing record held by Gordon Smith, who was 38 years and 358 days old when he scored his last goal for the Dens Park club in a 2-0 win over Falkirk at the end of the 1962-63 season.

Veteran forward Miller has been waiting to break the record for months, but hasn’t scored since netting in a 3-1 defeat to Kilmarnock in December. His 11th-minute finish against Livingston has finally written his name into the record books, replacing legendary winger Smith.

More to follow...

