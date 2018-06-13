Julen Lopetegui, Spain manager, sacked on eve of World Cup

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has been sacked on the eve of the World Cup, the country’s Football Federation has confirmed.

A press conference with Lopetegui on Wednesday was delayed amid reports the national team head coach could leave his post 48 hours before Spain’s opening match with Portugal in Group B.

Real Madrid had announced on Tuesday that Lopetegui would take charge at the Bernabeu after the tournament, following Zinedine Zidane’s decision to step down.

Initial confirmation from the Spanish FA said the 51-year-old would depart following the World Cup, but following widespread speculation in Spain that federation president Luis Rubiales wasn’t happy with the situation, the Spanish Football Federation appears to have taken the decision to relieve Lopetegui of his duties.

