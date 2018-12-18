Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United after club’s worst-ever start to EPL season

Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United following the club’s worst-ever start to an English Premier League season.

A statement from the club confirmed the Portuguese manager’s departure, adding: “We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future.”

Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United. File picture: Getty Images

“A new caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

Reports had suggested former United and England midfielder Michael Carrick would take charge of the club until the end of the season, but it looks likely that the 37-year-old will oversee things for the next two days, with an external caretaker-boss being appointed by the weekend.

Mourinho’s relationship with several key members of the Old Trafford squad appeared to have fractured beyond repair this season, with the 55-year-old involved in a training-ground bust-up with Paul Pogba and club captain Antonio Valencia forced to apologise for “liking” a social media post calling for the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss to be sacked.

Mourinho, who took charge of 144 United matches, had hoped to be at Old Trafford for 15 years, but is out of work after a little more than two years in post.