Jon Gallagher is ‘in the dark’ about Aberdeen’s tie up with Atlanta United

Jon Gallagher has revealed Aberdeen’s recent tie-up with his parent club Atlanta United took even him by surprise.

It certainly hasn’t led to his future becoming any clearer. Although manager Derek McInnes has indicated he wishes to extend the midfielder’s loan to the end of the season, Irishman Gallagher admits he is “still in the dark” about where he will be playing in the new year. He gave Aberdeen fans a timely exhibition of what he can do on Wednesday night as he helped spark the home side’s comeback with their first goal in the 2-2 draw with Rangers.

On top of scoring his first goal for the club, it was a significant evening for the 23-year-old, right, who seemed to come of age in an Aberdeen jersey. He’s due back in America before the start of the Major League Soccer season in March. The recent news that Aberdeen have embarked on a “strategic partnership” with Atlanta United has not yet had any impact on him personally.

“It was news to me – I didn’t really know much was going on,” he said. “Then they were all in town and one day they walked into the training ground! It’s exciting and hopefully it can benefit both parties.

“I wanted to come over and play first-team football and have experiences like I did [against Rangers]. It’s been brilliant for my career and I just want to keep growing.

“I’m still in the dark as to what’s going to happen but they’re working on it. Hopefully they can find a solution that benefits all three parties. I’m just focusing on my football – when I do that I’m happy.”

Gallagher was especially pleased for the supporters after playing his part in such a dramatic night. They have suffered against Rangers and Celtic this season after respective five and 4-0 defeats. Wednesday night’s result was what McInnes described as a “new reference point” for the season.

“It hopefully gives the fans something to feed off and realise we can compete with the Old Firm – especially in the last 60 minutes, we showed that,” said Gallagher.

He was used in an attacking midfield position, hence being where he was to take advantage of good work from James Wilson to score Aberdeen’s first after 39 minutes. But he’s played in a variety of positions, including full-back. “I’ll play wherever the gaffer sees fit,” he said. “I’ve played all over the pitch my whole life. But I’m just happy when I’m out and I can bring my energy to the game.

“We don’t want to get too carried away,” he added. “We have another tough opponent coming up on Saturday [v Hibs]. We’ll take the positives and switch focus.”