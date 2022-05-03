John McGlynn set to be appointed Falkirk manager - and Raith Rovers players could be joining him

The 60-year-old has turned down the offer of new contract from Raith Rovers and will drop to League One to spearhead the Bairns promotion push next season.

The Scotsman has learned that McGlynn is also attempting to take a number of out-of-contract Raith players with him, with captain Kyle Benedictus and influential midfielder Brad Spencer among those on expiring deals at the Kirkcaldy club.

McGlynn guided Raith to fifth-placed finish in the Championship this season, missing out on a place in the promotion play-offs for a second consecutive season by just two points, as well as lifting the Challenge Cup trophy.

However, he also endured a difficult spell following the decision to sign David Goodwillie in January, a move which led to an angry outcry among supporters and an embarrassing U-turn from the club.

The former Hearts and Livingston boss was in his second spell in charge at Stark's Park having guided Raith to the old Second Division title in 2010-11, a feat he repeated in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 campaign.

Raith, who have been praised for the brand of football played under McGlynn, had had hoped to convince their boss to stay, but he has been tempted by challenge of reviving Falkirk.

The Bairns finished fifth in League One this season, and parted company with boss Martin Rennie last month, having sacked Paul Sheerin earlier in the season.

John McGlynn is set to leave Raith Rovers to become the new Falkirk manager. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)