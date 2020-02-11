John McGinn could be fit for Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off as Aston Villa boss provides injury update

Midfielder suffered broken ankle in December but is making good progress

John McGinn could be fit for Scotland's European Championship play-off semi-final against Israel, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith revealed.

The midfielder suffered a fractured ankle in December and it was originally feared he'd miss the Hampden clash along with the subsequent final against either Serbia or Norway if they make it through.

However, Smith has now reported that the player is making good progress and is pushing to be fit for Villa's League Cup final clash with Manchester City on March 1.

Though Smith admits it's unlikely McGinn will be fit enough for that clash, he does expect to see him "a week or two later than that" which, if accurate, would have him in contention for the visit of Israel on March 26.

Smith told the Villa website: “He’s out of the boot, he’s been out of it for the last week or two. He’s pushing the medical staff all the time to hasten his recovery. He’s a really, really energetic person as well as a player.

“He’s well liked around the place and he’ll be pushing me to try and get back for that cup final.

“But I think it’ll be a week or two later than that, but it won’t be for the want of trying with John.

“And the added bonus for us is it’s like having a brand new signing coming into the team at a really important time.”