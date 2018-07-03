Joachim Low keeps Germany job despite disastrous World Cup

Germany coach Joachim Low is staying on despite the team’s shock first-round World Cup exit. The German football federation (DFB) announced yesterday it was informed by Low that he wished to remain and “rebuild the team”.

In turn, the DFB promised him support, and he was “trusted to draw the right conclusions from the World Cup exit”.

The decision comes five days after Germany, the defending champions, finished bottom of their group after losses to Mexico and South Korea.

“We had a very open and honest exchange in which we spoke about a lot of points. We are all convinced that, in Low, we have a national coach who will take the right steps and lead our team back on the path of success,” DFB president Reinhard Grindel said.

Low has been in charge since taking over after the 2006 World Cup. He had his contract extended by the DFB in May until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “It was important for me after a few days of reflection to personally get in touch with the DFB leadership. My disappointment is still huge. But now I want to lead the rebuilding with full commitment,” Low said.

“It all takes time, but everything will happen in time for the start of the new international season in September.”

Germany’s next game is against France in Uefa’s new Nations League on 6 September, followed by a friendly against Peru three days later.

Germany’s lacklustre performances in the World Cup in Russia came after an uninspired build-up with just one win over Saudi Arabia in six games since they wrapped up qualification with a perfect ten wins from ten. Brazil ended the side’s 22-game unbeaten run in March.

“The last convincing game was in autumn 2017,” defender Mats Hummels said after the 2-0 loss to South Korea.

Under Low, Germany won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and reached the semi-finals or better in every major tournament – until this World Cup.