St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin watched his team's winless run in the Premiership extended to 11 games as they lost to Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Paisley club followed up last Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at home to Celtic by losing 2-0 to Rangers at Ibrox on Boxing Day, having failed in their bid to have both games postponed because of Covid issues within their squad.

They go into the rescheduled winter break sitting in ninth place in the Premiership table and have now gone 11 games without a win.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Barring one or two managers who are on a good run of form, we are all desperate for a break now,” said Goodwin.

“It has been an extremely challenging fortnight for our club. I don't think I have ever looked forward to a break so much in my life.

“I don't think many people would have expected us to take a point from the games against Celtic and Rangers, given all that has gone on.

“The fact we have only conceded two goals is also incredible. We don't like losing any games but with what we have had to deal with over the past two weeks, we will take the point.”

Although Goodwin welcomed experienced players such as Jak Alnwick, Alan Power and Jamie McGrath back into his side at Ibrox, St Mirren struggled to lay a glove on a dominant Rangers who secured victory through goals from Scott Wright and Alfredo Morelos.

“I thought Rangers were excellent,” said Goodwin. "We were looking for a similar type of performance to Wednesday night but the energy levels were nowhere near where we all wanted them to be.

"We had a few boys come out of isolation yesterday, a few boys out of isolation on Christmas eve. A lot of the boys who started the game haven't trained for two weeks so it was always going to be extremely challenging.

“It has been a difficult period for everybody and we are now looking to spend some time with the families.

“When we come back we need to press the reset button as we have not picked up enough points.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.