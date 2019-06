Have your say

Every Scotland player rated for their performance against Japan in Rennes.

There were mixed displays from the Scots. Poor for so long they rallied in the final 30 minutes with Lana Clelland scoring a late consolation. READ - MATCH REPORT

The opening goal went in above her and was thankful to Kim Little after missing a cross. However, produced a couple of good saves after the interval.

She didn't have anywhere near the influence as against England. A lot of Japan's good play came down here side.

Poor clearing header in the build up to the first goal and then conceded the penalty, albeit harshly, for the second.

Played in a defence which was too deep. Turned her back on the opening goal. Would have stopped it if she stood straight.

Offered very little in an attacking sense.

Regarded as one of the best in the world but failed to show that as Japan overran Scotland in the midfield. Rarely got her foot on the ball and settled the Scots.

Largely anonymous. Not suited to chasing around nimble Japanese attackers.

Tried to burst forward to support but was too often on the back foot.

A strong showing down the left. Tried to push forward and held her own defensively.