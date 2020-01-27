January transfer window 2020: When is deadline day in Scotland and the rest of Europe

Teams in Scotland are running out of time to make signings in the January transfer window
The January transfer window is set to close later this week, with some team's in the country's top tier still scrambling to make new deals in time.
Players traded during the January transfer window have already made a seismic impact on the Scottish Premiership campaign with Hearts' Liam Boyce scoring a winner against title-chasers Ranger - a goal that could prove pivotal in the league campaign.
Deadline Day takes place on Friday, and depending who you ask, the final day of the transfer window is either a circus or a spectacle.
Either way, however, most football fans will be keeping one eye on their club's business on the final day of the window.
Here's everything you need to know about the final day of the transfer window.
When does the January transfer window shut in Scotland?
The January transfer window shuts at midnight on Friday, January 31.
This is the case for the Scottish Premiership and the rest of the Scottish football pyramid.
What about the English transfer window?
The English transfer window closes an hour earlier at 11pm on Friday, January 31.
Teams who literally leave it until the 11th hour can submit a "Deal Sheet" between 9pm and 11pm in order to allow themselves to complete a transfer window beyond the transfer deadline, so long as a deal has been reached.
What about the rest of Europe?
The transfer windows in France, Germany, Italy and Spain all close concurrently with the English window at 11pm on Friday night.
The Portugal transfer window shuts on February 2, while the Russian window, which opened on January 22, shuts on February 22.
What deals have been made so far?
Aberdeen
In: Dylan McGeouch, Mark Gallagher, Matty Kennedy
Out: Ethan Ross
Celtic
In: Patryk Klimala,
Out: Scott Sinclair, Jack Hendry, Lee O'Connor, Eboue Kouassi
Hamilton
In: Andy Dales, Luke Southwood, Sam Woods
Out: George Stanger, Darian MacKinnon
Hearts
In: Tony Sibbick, Liam Boyce, Donis Avdijaj
Out: Aidan Keena, Kevin Silva, Craig Wighton, Rory Currie, Glenn Whelan
Hibs
In: Stephane Omeonga, Adam Bogdan
Out: Josh Vela, Oli Shaw, Kosovar Sadiki, Ben Stirling, Ryan Shanley
Kilmarnock
In: Harry Bunn, Nicke Kabamba,
Out: Dom Thomas
Livingston
In: Ryan Schofield, Ciaron Brown, Robby McCrorie
Out: Raffaele De Vita, Gregg Wylde, Ross Stewart
Motherwell
In: Mikael Ndjoli
Out: David Devine
Rangers
In:
Out: Eros Grezda, Zak Rudden, Jamie Murphy, Jamie Barjonas, Robby McCrorie, Jordan Houston
Ross County
In: Jordan Tillson, Coll Donaldson, Oli Shaw,
Out: Mark Gallagher, Brian Graham
St Johnstone
In:
Out: Ross Callachan, Matty Kennedy
St Mirren
In: Jamie McGrath, Connor McCarthy, Akin Famewo
Out: