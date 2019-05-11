Jamie Robson aiming to move on from Dundee United’s play-off hurt

Jamie Robson, the Dundee United defender, has already endured two failed Premiership play-off experiences, but is convinced they are finally ready to get back to where they feel they rightly belong.

Robson needs little reminding of the heartache of missing out on promotion, having experienced the Tayside club’s defeat by Livingston in last season’s semi-final after going down to Hamilton in the final the previous year.

The 21-year-old, who suffered relegation at the hands of city rivals Dundee at Dens Park in May 2016, has been hurting ever since as United have scrapped in the Championship in their quest for a top-flight return. But he has pledged not to rest until he has made amends for previous letdowns as Robbie Neilson’s promotion hopefuls prepare for next week’s vital play-off semi-final clashes with Inverness.

Robson, the only other survivor of last season along with team-mate Paul McMullan, said: “I was here when we got relegated and have been here trying to get us back up for the past two seasons.

“So it would mean absolutely everything. I feel this season we really do need to get promoted.

“I’ve got friends who are United fans who’re willing us on. I know personally how much it means to them – it’s just massive.

“So there is pressure, but that’s a great thing as far as we’re concerned.

“We want to be playing in front of the cameras in big games. It’s just what you’re in the game for so we have to thrive on that – not be weighed down by it.

“Any player will tell you they get a buzz out of performing on the big stage and we’ve got characters in that dressing room who’ll revel in it.

“I think we know what’s coming in the semi-final. But it’s more down to us and what we do over these next two games. That’s our sole focus.”

Robson knows what it is like to fall at the final hurdle but believes United are altogether a much stronger force, thanks to their extensive recruitment during the January transfer window.

“The first time we got to the play-off final, and lost to Hamilton two years ago, we were a bit unlucky, especially at home, but it just didn’t happen for whatever reason.

“Then, last season, Livingston put us out. That was another major disappointment for everyone connected with the club.

“Now, though, I feel the boys are all confident. We know what we’ve got to do and we’re an experienced group. Undoubtedly the club is going in the right direction. Everything is positive and we just need to get our place back in the Premiership to prove this.”

Robson has been thriving of late in a more advanced midfield berth, and the midfielder feels he has discovered his best position.

He said: “I’m really loving playing left midfield. I had only played there once before in a pre-season game under Ray McKinnon. I only played for about five minutes and he said I’d never play there again! But I was only young and it was a big jump.

“Of course, I like to get forward and get balls into the box. Maybe it does suit me more than playing left-back.

“But wherever the manager decides to play me I’ll be more than happy and give 100 per cent.

“It’s not about me but I do want to play my part – like the rest of the guys – to get us back to where we feel we belong.”