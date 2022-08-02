Jamie McGrath: Dundee United 'win race' for Wigan midfielder - Aberdeen's interest in vain

Jamie McGrath is likely to seal a loan move from Wigan Athletic to Dundee United.

Both the Scottish Sun and the Daily Record claim that the former St Mirren is set to join the Tangerines on loan despite a move to Aberdeen appearing likely.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin, who worked with McGrath at St Mirren, was keen to land the Republic of Ireland internationalist, but he is now expected to join Dundee United on a season-long loan.

McGrath, 25, is a goalscoring midfielder and impressed when at the Buddies. He almost joined Hibs last year, when current United boss Jack Ross was at the helm at Easter Road, but a complex transfer involving Scott Allan and Drey Wright fell through.