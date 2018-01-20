James McCarthy suffers horror double-fracture of leg

Everton manager Sam Allardyce admits it is a huge blow to lose midfielder James McCarthy until next season after the midfielder sustained a double-fracture of his leg in the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Just before the hour McCarthy was carried off on a stretcher after nicking the ball off Salomon Rondon in the act of shooting and the Venezuelan’s follow-through connected with the midfielder’s lower right leg.

Medics rushed on to the field to treat the former Hamilton Accies player, with Rondon in tears having seen the after-effects close up. Seamus Coleman, only just recovered from a serious double fracture of the leg himself, was seen leaving his seat in the directors’ box apparently to be with his Republic of Ireland team-mate.

“His tibia and fibula have been broken from his really brave efforts to stop West Brom with a possible scoring opportunity. He’s paid a heavy price for his commitment there,” said Allardyce.

Asked how soon the player would have his operation he added: “When we do it will depend on the specialist surgeon. Now this is one serious injury which we know will keep him out until next season at some stage, that’s a big blow.”

Rondon later tweeted: “Absolutely devastated. Rivalries are forgotten about when a colleague suffers such an unlucky injury. Really hope to see you back playing again soon. #GetWellSoonJames.”